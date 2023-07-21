Back to School Immunization Extravaganza! Published 8:24 am Friday, July 21, 2023

It’s a Back-to-School Immunization Extravaganza! Tuesday, July 25th through Thursday, July 27th

Get ready for the new school year by updating your children’s vaccines now!

Yes! It’s almost time for school to begin! Are your child’s vaccines up to date? Many children missed some recommended vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The first day of school will be here before we know it,” said Colethia Moore, RN, BSN, and District Immunization Coordinator for the West Central District. “We’re pulling out all the stops to get your children’s vaccinations with later hours to help our working parents.”

The West Central District is hosting a Back-to-School Immunization Extravaganza! Tuesday, July 25th through Thursday, July 27th , all county health departments will be open until 7:00 pm to help get the job done!

Here’s what’s required:

Pre-K and Kindergarten children, and any children new to Georgia schools, regardless of the grade they are entering, need nutrition, vision, hearing, and dental screenings.

Seventh graders are required to have a Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) and meningococcal vaccines.

Eleventh grader’s requirements include a meningococcal booster.

Other vaccines that are available and recommended for students are the HPV vaccine, for students entering the seventh Grade, and a meningitis B vaccine recommended for students 16 to 18 years of age. State forms required for enrollment are the Certificate of Immunizations Form 3231 and screening Form 3300 (for children new to Georgia schools).

The Columbus Health Department, the Crisp County Health Department in Cordele, the Harris County Health Department in Hamilton, and the Sumter County Health Department in Americus will be open each day of the Extravaganza until 7:00 pm. Days for all other health departments can be found on at www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com or by contacting our Call Center at 833-337-1749.

No appointments are necessary. Payment by cash, credit card or debit card will be collected at the time of service, and many insurances are accepted, including Medicaid and Peach Care.

Don’t wait til the last minute! Health departments are extremely busy at back-to-school time. Lines can get long and wait times longer! So, bring your children to the Immunization Extravaganza!