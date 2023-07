Sumter County Fire Rescue 2nd Annual Bike Ride honors Tyee Browne Published 10:00 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Sumter County Fire Rescue are hosting their 2nd Annual Bike Ride Sept 9th, 2023 at 2:00pm.

The ride will start at Sumter County Recreation on Hwy 19 South (110 Ken Hill Road Americus, GA 31709) and ride 80 miles to honor our fallen brothers and sisters.

All proceeds of the bike ride will go to the family of fallen officer Tyee Browne of Crisp County Sheriff’s Department.