Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests

Published 8:56 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Chris Lewis

WANDA PETERSON

KEATON SMITH

 

CRISP COUNTY- July 25, 2023

On Monday, July 24, 2023, the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force (M.S.N.T.F), Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant at 608 8th Street South, Cordele, Georgia. The search resulted in suspected crack cocaine, suspected tramadol pills, and cash.

Keaton Smith, a 47-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, was charged with the following:

 Trafficking in Cocaine

 Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

 Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute within 1000ft of a Housing Project

 Prescription Drugs Not in the Original Container

Wanda Peterson, a 46-year-old female from Cordele, Georgia, was charged with the following:

 Trafficking in Cocaine

 Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

 Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute within 1000ft of a Housing Project

Prescription Drugs Not in the Original Container

“See Something, Say Something” citizens can submit tips online at https://crispcountysheriff.com/crime-stopper, or call our office at (229-276-2600). Reporters can remain anonymous if desired. For imminent threats, always call 9-1-1.

