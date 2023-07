System Teacher of the Year Published 10:04 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Lindsay Willis – Crisp County Primary School was announced Teacher of the Year at the 2023-2024 school year kick off at the old middle school.

We spoke with Willis afterwards and she said that, “It is such an honor, and is very special.”

This is her 13th year teaching kindergarten, and she is excited to welcome the kids to a positive and safe learning environment.