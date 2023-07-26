Cordele Police Department Commission Report Published 10:13 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Cordele Police Department Commission Report for period of June 28, 2023 – July 25, 2023

Part 1 crimes there was a total of 28 incidents reported. These incidents included 1 robbery (armed/by force/strong arm) at Mitchell’s bait/tackle. 19 Larceny, with 1 being entering an auto, 8 shoplifting with 5 arrests and 1 warrant issues and 10 other thefts. There was 4 burglaries with 2 residential, 1 mini storage and 1 business.

Part 2 crimes there was 59.

Incidents reports 131

Community contacts 77

Citations Issued 32

Warnings Issued 25

Total calls for service from dispatch 1,104

Department News: The Cordele Police Department along side the Cordele Fire Department is working on the planning of the 2nd Annual Cordele Summerfest that will be held August 26th from 10am to 2pm at the Cordele Community Clubhouse. They are currently welcoming vendors and food trucks to participate. If interested in reserving a spot call Christy 229-276-2921.

Chief Heard attended the GACP Summer Conference in Savannah.

There is currently two cadets in the police academy and 1 certified female candidate in the hiring process.