Winners of Summer Coloring Contest Published 8:25 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1st place: Caroline Griffin (age 7) with 234 likes on their picture – Winner of the Gift Basket

2nd place: Audrey Lewis (age 9) with 225 likes on their picture – Winner of a $20 gift card

Tied for 3rd place: Karsyn Spurling (age 5) and Callie Jo. Barfield (age 8) with 21 likes on their pictures – Winners of $15 gift cards

Come by this week before school starts to pick up your prizes!! CONGRATS!!