Frank Bullington appointed Deputy Fire Chief

Frank Bullington, Cordele resident joined the Cordele Fire Department on November 1, 1988 as a basic Firefighter. He started his career as a “rookie” riding tailboard. Upon completion of basic training, he moved on within the department as Corporal, Sergeant, and Lieutenant, most recently having the honor of serving as Interim Chief.

During his 34-year career Frank has attended many specialized training classes earning certifications including NPQ Firefighter, Medical First Responder, Fire Inspector, Fire Training Instructor, Hazardous material Training, Vehicle Extrication as well as many other classes related to fire service and safety. Frank came off the shift in 1998 where he began his career as Fire Inspector.

Prior to joining the Fire Department Frank worked in construction. His knowledge of house building and construction formed a strong base for his position as Fire Inspector.

Frank was appointed to Deputy Chief on July 24, 2023 by Chief Todd Alligood. He has graciously accepted this position. In his 34-year tenure he has created lifelong bonds with other members of the department and the community and he is excited to take on this challenge and work alongside Chief Alligood to continue to serve the City of Cordele.

Frank has been married to his wife Sheila for 31 years. They have two sons, Frank III and wife Anna and Kevin and wife Kathy. He is the proud papa of 5 grandchildren.