South Georgia Banking Company broke ground on a New Location Published 8:27 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

South Georgia Banking Company broke ground on a new location July 19 in Sylvester; the new

branch will be located at 603 N Main Street. The bank opened a loan production office in

Sylvester in March of 2019 and nearly a year later, on February 14, 2020, the bank established a

full-service branch at a temporary location. The new building is projected to be open in early

2024.

“While SGBC has been operating in Sylvester for several years now at a temporary location,

we’ve been very busy and have been looking forward to larger, permanent facility here in the

community for a while,” said Kevin Kicklighter, Sylvester City President. “The investment in this

larger facility shows our dedication and commitment to this wonderful community.”

South Georgia Banking Company has long ties to Worth County. The late Pait Willis, one of the

bank’s founders and former CEO and chairman, always managed to find time for those things

close to his heart, and those things included family. He enjoyed family reunions in Worth

County with his Sumner cousins —a long held tradition for one of the county’s pioneer families.

In fact, Pait contributed to the updates on the original 1932 Sumner genealogy book by William

S. Sumner—a gift for future generations.

The new location in Sylvester will be a custom designed 5,126 square-foot full-service banking

location. It will have an ITM (Intelligent Teller Machine) and safe deposit boxes. One benefit of

the ITM, over a traditional ATM, is consumers and businesses can make cash and check

deposits using the ITM as well as to make withdrawals. SGBC also offers a special Sylvester

Choice Checking Account specifically for Worth County residents.

Kevin Kicklighter, Sylvester City President since September of 2018, is a Turner County native

with a background in consumer, commercial, and agricultural loans. He started off his banking

career in Cordele before moving to a bank in Tifton for five years. For the last twelve years, he

has specialized in agricultural lending in Worth County and surrounding communities.

“It’s the people, not the building, that makes the difference at SGBC,” said Kicklighter. “We are

excited about this new location, but we know our fabulous employees and outstanding

customer service are truly what makes the difference.”

South Georgia Banking Company has locations in Omega, Tifton, Moultrie, Ashburn, Cordele,

Vienna, and Sylvester. Learn more at SGBConline.com.