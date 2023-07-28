Active Shooter Training held at Old Middle School Published 8:26 am Friday, July 28, 2023

The First Responders of Cordele and Crisp County came together at the Old Middle School the last couple of weeks to participate in Active Shooter Training.

This comprehensive training involved preparation, skill-building techniques, and realistic simulations of potential real-life scenarios. Throughout the exercises, First Responders dealt with intense sensory distractions such as loud noises, simulated gunfire, and role players screaming.

They would like to thank the Crisp County School system for allowing them to use the vacant campus to conduct these critical training exercises. Additionally, they express appreciation to their dedicated role players, whose active participation greatly enhanced the authenticity and effectiveness of the simulation drills.

[ALERT: GRAPHIC CONTENT]

The following content contains depictions of injured role players. Viewer discretion is advised. This content may include images, descriptions, or discussions involving simulated injuries, wounds, or distressing scenes related to training. These injuries are not real and are part of staged context.