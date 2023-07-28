Crisp County Fire Rescue Congratulates five EMT Grads
Published 10:29 am Friday, July 28, 2023
Congratulations EMT graduates! CCFR had five firefighters last night graduate the South Georgia Technical College EMT program.
Funding for this course was secured by Crisp Regional Health Services and hosted by SGTC and Crisp County EMS, in which all costs of the course was funded 100% by grant at no cost to the department or students.
This class also consisted of Sumter County Firefighters and individuals new to public safety.
Congrats to all and good luck!