Georgia DNR News Releases: NEW GA Hunting Regs Available & Report a Tagged Catfish from Satilla Published 9:31 am Friday, July 28, 2023

HUNTERS: THE NEW 2023-2024 GEORGIA HUNTING SEASONS & REGULATIONS GUIDE IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AND IN STORES

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (July 27, 2023) – We know it is summertime now – but hunting season will be here before you know it. To get you ready, the new 2023-2024 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide is now available online, on the Go Outdoors GA app, and in print, announces the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

This guide provides important information on season dates, bag limits, hunting licenses, wildlife management areas (WMAs), quota hunts, youth opportunities and so much more.

View the guide (or download) online at eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/ or on the Go Outdoors GA app. Pick up a printed copy at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.

MAJOR CHANGES:

Bear Harvest Reporting : All harvested bears must be reported via Georgia Game Check (northern, central, southern, public and private land) within 24 hours of harvest. All bears must be presented for collection of biological samples in accordance with the zone-specific requirements (see p. 30 of the hunting guide).

: All harvested bears must be reported via Georgia Game Check (northern, central, southern, public and private land) within 24 hours of harvest. All bears must be presented for collection of biological samples in accordance with the zone-specific requirements (see p. 30 of the hunting guide). Central Bear Zone : If fewer than six (6) female bears are harvested on Dec. 16, 2023, a second hunt day will be opened.

: If fewer than six (6) female bears are harvested on Dec. 16, 2023, a second hunt day will be opened. Either-sex Deer Opportunity : The number of ‘doe days’ has been increased in most counties. Find info about your county on pp. 22-23 of the hunting guide.

: The number of ‘doe days’ has been increased in most counties. Find info about your county on pp. 22-23 of the hunting guide. Extended Archery Deer Season : Archery deer season has been extended to January 31 in Baker, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Richmond and Thomas Counties.

: Archery deer season has been extended to January 31 in Baker, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Richmond and Thomas Counties. Southwest GA Archery Buck Only Days & Firearms Extension: The first 16 days of archery season in Baker, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, and Thomas Counties is antlered deer only. Additionally, firearms deer season ends Jan. 15 in Baker, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas Counties.

REAP REWARDS FOR REPORTING OR RETURNING TAGS! New Tagging Study Targets Blue Catfish in the Satilla River

WAYCROSS, Ga. (July 27, 2023) – A blue catfish tagging project on the Satilla River is underway and Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) researchers need your help! Discovered in this waterway a few years ago, fisheries managers hope to use this study to learn more about this non-native species and better assess its impact.

“As a large non-native species in the Satilla River, blue catfish have the potential to negatively impact many of the existing native species in the river, including the prized redbreast sunfish. These tagging efforts will provide fishery managers with important data to better understand movement of the fish in the river and yield some information on fishing mortality for the species,” said Jim Page, WRD Senior Fisheries Biologist. “In exchange for reporting tag information, anglers will be rewarded, so get out there and fish so you can have a chance to get some free swag!”

How do you know if you caught a tagged catfish? There will be an orange dart tag affixed to the fish. This tag has a unique number and a mailing address to return the tag.

How do you report a tagged catfish catch? First, make sure to keep the fish and remove the tag. Tags may be mailed (address listed on the tag) or reported via phone (912-285-6485). You will need to provide the following information (whether mailing the tag or reporting by phone): total length (in inches), weight (in pounds), your contact info (name, address, phone #), and information on the catch (e.g., GPS coordinates; nearby landmarks).

Reap rewards for reported or returned tags! Anglers that successfully report tag information will receive a custom hat and information about the tagged fish.