City Commission Meeting Agenda – 08/01/23 Published 8:25 am Monday, July 31, 2023

AGENDA ITEMS

1. Consider and Approve the Second Reading of An Ordinance Establishing an Entertainment District in the City of Cordele; Providing for Specialty Cups for the Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages in the Entertainment District; Regulating the Consumption of Alcohol off Premises in the Entertainment District; Repealing all Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; and for Other Purposes.

2. Consider and Approve a Memorandum of Agreement between Georgia City Solutions and the City of Cordele, Georgia, for a Municipal Workforce Development Strategy Development and Job Recruitment Consulting Project

Background Information The City of Cordele received an invitation to participate in GMA/Georgia Cities Solution Municipal Workforce Needs Assessment. Participating cities will receive technical assistance in conducting a workforce needs assessment, leading to the development of a strategy that identifies action items to be implemented to strengthen the city’s workforce development efforts. Once the assessment is complete, participating cities will receive assistance in developing a talent recruitment communication strategy using a recruitment tool developed by GMA. There is no cost to the city except staff time and meals for the 2 to 3 onsite meetings during the needs assessment phase. David Wade, HR Director has been designated as the primary liaison to work with GMA/GCS on this project.

3. Consider and Approve the Professional Services Agreement with Safebuilt Georgia, LLC to Provide Code Enforcement Services.

Background Information During budget meetings, approval was granted to hire Code Enforcement Officers. Safebuilt Georgia, LLC can provide this service. Safebuilt Georgia, LLC will provide a code enforcement officer to work twenty (20) hours a week to supplement current staff. Additionally, Safebuilt Georgia, LLC will provide the vehicle and uniform for the code enforcement officer