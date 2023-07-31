Deborah Sumner Published 7:56 am Monday, July 31, 2023

MACON – Deborah Sumner, age 82, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Georgia. Memorial services will be held August 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hughes and Wright Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends and family an hour prior to the service at Hughes and Wright Funeral Home.

She was born in Swampscott, Ma., to the late Joseph Corey and the late Eleanor Morse Corey. Mrs. Sumner was also preceded in death by her late husband Ben F. Sumner. She was an entrepreneur owning several businesses with Ben including: Fairfax Motel and Ben’s Mobile Homes in Leesburg, Ga. and Interstate Raceway in Cordele, Ga. She retired from the dietary department at Crisp Regional Hospital.

She is survived by her sons: John B. Sumner and his wife Pam of Alpharetta Ga., Ben F. Sumner, Jr. and his wife Denise of Sylvester, Ga., and Scott Sumner of Cordele; grandchildren: Adam Sumner, Laycee Harris, Corey Sumner, Kaitlin Sumner, Charlotte Sumner, Jacob Sumner, and Grace Sumner; and her extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

