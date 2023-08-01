Starlink Satellite Passes over Cordele Published 10:00 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

On July 31, 2023 at approximately 9:50pm people from all over the country looked up in the sky and watched as the Starlink Satallite orbits passed. There are many Starlink Satellites that orbit earth in order to provide high speed internet to homes around the world. On clear nights you maybe able to see them in a train like formation flying through the sky and can seem other worldly. Due to their other worldly nature UFO sighting have been reported.

Photo Credit – Matthew Crumley