Crisp County Schools Welcomes Resource Officers Published 9:05 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

As we gear up for an exciting new school year, we’re thrilled to introduce our dedicated School Resource Officers (SROs) who will be keeping a watchful eye on our campus to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for all our students! Meet School Resource Officer, Sergeant Christopher Dickerson. Sergeant Dickerson is assigned to the Crisp County Middle School!

Meet School Resource Officer, Deputy Zenia Coley. Deputy Coley is assigned to the Crisp County High School!

Meet School Resource Officer, 1st Lieutenant Charles Burrough. 1st Lieutenant Burrough is assigned to the Crisp County High School!