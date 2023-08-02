Crisp County Schools Welcomes Resource Officers

Published 9:05 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Sarah Brown

As we gear up for an exciting new school year, we’re thrilled to introduce our dedicated School Resource Officers (SROs) who will be keeping a watchful eye on our campus to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for all our students! Meet School Resource Officer, Sergeant Christopher Dickerson. Sergeant Dickerson is assigned to the Crisp County Middle School!

May be an image of ‎1 person and ‎text that says '‎BILLY HANCOCK SHERIFF CRISP COUNTY WELCOME BACK TO SCHOOL CCMS SHERIFF ك SHERI SHERIFF'S >>>>>>> >>>>>>>> CRISP GA <"<<<< EST 1905 School Resource Officer Sergeant Christopher Dickerson‎'‎‎

As we gear up for an exciting new school year, we’re thrilled to introduce our dedicated School Resource Officers (SROs) who will be keeping a watchful eye on our campus to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for all our students! Meet School Resource Officer, Deputy Zenia Coley. Deputy Coley is assigned to the Crisp County High School!

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'ABILLY BILLY HANCOCK SHERIFF CRISP COUNTY WELCOME BACK TO SCHOOL CCHS SHERIFF <<<<< SHERIFF'S OFO >>>>>>>> CRISP GA EST 1905 School Resource Officer Deputy Zenia Coley'

As we gear up for an exciting new school year, we’re thrilled to introduce our dedicated School Resource Officers (SROs) who will be keeping a watchful eye on our campus to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for all our students! Meet School Resource Officer, 1st Lieutenant Charles Burrough. 1st Lieutenant Burrough is assigned to the Crisp County High School!

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'BILLY HANCOCK SHERIFF CRISP COUNTY WELCOME BACK TO SCHOOL CCHS SO SHERIFF <<<<< SHERIFF'S >>>>>>> OFO >>>>>>>> CRISP EST 1905 School Resource Officer Resource Ist Lieutenant Charles Burrough'

 

