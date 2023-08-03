David Allen Calhoun Published 2:29 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

David Allen Calhoun, age 62, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his residence in Cordele. He was born in Albany to the late Robert Calhoun and Mollie Radford Mashburn (Charles). David was an auto mechanic by trade, specializing in custom exhaust. Because of his love for automobiles, he enjoyed restoring old cars. His ability to weld, mold, and fabricate these older model vehicles brought him great satisfaction. An avid hobby was his love of the outdoors through hunting and fishing. David had various interests, but his greatest interest and love was his family. He is survived by his wife, 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. David and his wife, Susie, were married for 32 years. His children are Cherri Griffin (Carl) of Cordele, Kristy Stewart (Mack) of Ashburn, Brittany Dauphin (Kevin) of Ashburn, Michelle Moncrief of Cordele, and Amy Porter of Pitts. His grandchildren are Eli Mixon (Lauren), Samantha Mixon, Willow Mae Dauphin, Savannah Stewart, Anna Stewart, Austin Stewart, Jac Porter, Mollie Porter, Aiden Porter, Caylee Simmons, Alajah Simmons, and Shelby Simmons, and six wonderful great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests at a visitation held Friday, August 4, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Rainey Family Funeral Services. A funeral service celebrating his life will take place Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with interment following at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com