Military Funeral held for Lieutenant Colonel Edward Dale King at Sunnyside Cemetery Published 1:44 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Full Military Funeral was held for a local veteran, Lieutenant Colonel Edward Dale King who died at the age of 87 at USB Medical West. The graveside funeral was held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele on August 3, 2023. There was a fly over of a military helicopter at the end of the service.

Many of the family memebers mentioned that he was the life of the party, and loved his Budweiser, Jack Daniels and camel cigarettes.

His son, Spender King described his father with the word integrity. Which is defined as, ‘the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles; moral uprightness.’

He was born in Stockton, Ga. Graduated from Valdosta State College with a BS in Math. Then dedicated himself to his county serving in both the United States Marines as well as the United States Army. An Aviator for both branches in fixed and rotary-winged aircraft. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam in which he received a VSM w/1 Silver Star and 2 Bronze Stars. Along with one tour in Turkey. He also received The Army Commendation Medal with 1 Oak Leaf and Bronze Star. His time in service was served with honor, integrity, and valor. Not only did he dedicate himself to serving his country, but he also dedicated himself in service to his family. This shows in requesting his son to see if he could be buried alongside his mother instead of being interned in a National Cemetery. His son, a US Army Veteran, accomplished his final mission request and will be with his mother.

He is survived by his son: William S. King; daughter: Kelley M Bess; a grandson with a great-grandson, and a granddaughter with a great-grandson.