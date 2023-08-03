Three’s Company Raises money on Behalf of Tyee Brown Published 8:23 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

Three’s Company and some ladies of the community (Lisa Warren, Danielle Herrick, Stephanie Collins, Jordan Griffin, Lenora Bedsole, Sheree Lewis, Ashley Sims, Mercedes (Merci) Garcia, and Denise Spires) got together to make black and blue bows in honor of Tyee Brown. Hundreds of bows were made and handed out to people through out the community. You can see bows across Cordele and Crisp County on store fronts, mailboxes, business signs, and front of cars. The bows were free of charge, however they did accept donations. A total of $1523.00 was raised. Today we are once again reminded that WE are #CrispCountyStrong. #C17 #neverforget