Suspect fled on foot now apprehended Published 8:44 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Around 6:00pm on August 3rd a BOLO went out for a male in a black shirt, and hair in a small pony tail. The gentleman was involved in a car chase earlier that afternoon in Dooly County. He wrecked his car and fled on foot. Later on that evening around 11:00 pm the suspect was apprehended.