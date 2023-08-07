Juvenile Charged with Manslaughter Published 8:18 am Monday, August 7, 2023

On August 4th, 2023, at approximately 9:24 pm Cordele Police Department Officers, along with Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to a single vehicle accident in the area of Pateville Rd and 13th St. Upon arrival, they located a female driver who had suffered a single gunshot. She later passed away from her injury.

The incident occurred when the victim, whose name is being withheld, was driving South on 13th St, with two juveniles in the car. Through investigation it was revealed that one of the two juveniles in the backseat was handling a firearm, when it was discharged, striking the victim who was at the wheel, fatally wounding her. Immediate efforts were made to provide medical assistance, but sadly, the victim was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.

Officers later arrested the 15-year-old male juvenile that was responsible for her death. It was determined that he was the victim’s nephew.

The juvenile has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and wreckless conduct.

The Cordele Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends mourning this tremendous loss.