Kelly Joyce Cushman
Published 8:38 am Monday, August 7, 2023
Kelly Joyce Cushman, age 60, of LaGrange, passed away on June 14, 2023. Kelly was born on
May 3, 1963, in Orangeburg, South Carolina to the late Gerald Douglas Cushman and
Evelyn Ruth Newbury Cushman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a
brother, David Glenn Cushman.
May 3, 1963, in Orangeburg, South Carolina to the late Gerald Douglas Cushman and
Evelyn Ruth Newbury Cushman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a
brother, David Glenn Cushman.
Survivors include her son, Trenton Cushman of Lagrange; sisters, Kimberly Ann Cushman
of West Point and Susan Cushman Stripling (Robby) of Cordele; Nephews Corbin Stripling
(Alissa) of Rock Hill South Carolina and Cody Stripling (Hayley) Kathleen and a special Niece
Hailey Cushman Burton (Lance) from Dayton, Nevada. Along with numerous aunts, cousins,
and extended family. The family had a Requiem Mass at the St. Andrews Anglican Church
on July 1, 2023. A Committal service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Memorial
Garden on Saturday, August 12th at 11 A.M. with a celebration of life in Holmes Hall
immediately following. In Kelly’s true style, please come casual, she would not want it any
other way.
of West Point and Susan Cushman Stripling (Robby) of Cordele; Nephews Corbin Stripling
(Alissa) of Rock Hill South Carolina and Cody Stripling (Hayley) Kathleen and a special Niece
Hailey Cushman Burton (Lance) from Dayton, Nevada. Along with numerous aunts, cousins,
and extended family. The family had a Requiem Mass at the St. Andrews Anglican Church
on July 1, 2023. A Committal service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Memorial
Garden on Saturday, August 12th at 11 A.M. with a celebration of life in Holmes Hall
immediately following. In Kelly’s true style, please come casual, she would not want it any
other way.