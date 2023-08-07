Kelly Joyce Cushman Published 8:38 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Kelly Joyce Cushman, age 60, of LaGrange, passed away on June 14, 2023. Kelly was born on

May 3, 1963, in Orangeburg, South Carolina to the late Gerald Douglas Cushman and

Evelyn Ruth Newbury Cushman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a

brother, David Glenn Cushman.

Survivors include her son, Trenton Cushman of Lagrange; sisters, Kimberly Ann Cushman

of West Point and Susan Cushman Stripling (Robby) of Cordele; Nephews Corbin Stripling

(Alissa) of Rock Hill South Carolina and Cody Stripling (Hayley) Kathleen and a special Niece

Hailey Cushman Burton (Lance) from Dayton, Nevada. Along with numerous aunts, cousins,

and extended family. The family had a Requiem Mass at the St. Andrews Anglican Church

on July 1, 2023. A Committal service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Memorial

Garden on Saturday, August 12th at 11 A.M. with a celebration of life in Holmes Hall

immediately following. In Kelly’s true style, please come casual, she would not want it any

other way.