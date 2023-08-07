Lula Willie Mae Bailey Jones Published 4:47 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

A celebration of the life she lived will be held for Lula Willie Mae Bailey Jones of DeSoto at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends Friday, August 11, 2023, at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Lula Mae, 91, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at her residence. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late William Faulton Lewis and Etta Cordelia Stanford Lewis. She had 17 siblings that preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husbands, Robert Jones and Seldon Edison Bailey, and a son, Tony Bailey. Lula Mae was a homemaker and a retired seamstress, and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in her flower beds and potted plants. Nothing made her happier than riding in the golf cart that she called the “dune buggy’. She enjoyed hunting, and in her latter years she “hunted” out of the truck escorted by her son. She fished as well but mostly from the bank. She also enjoyed sewing and “antiquing”. Most important to her, was her family. She was overjoyed with all the family gatherings and before one was over she was already planning the next one. Lula Mae is survived by five children, Roger (Shirley) Bailey of Harriman, TN, TexAnn (Richard) Vaughn of Cordele, Edison (Trish) Bailey of DeSoto, Eugene (Annette) Bailey of Cordele and James (Missy) Bailey of Ashburn; a daughter-in-law, Gidge Bailey of Seville; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com