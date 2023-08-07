Mary Anna Chorn Published 4:43 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Mary Anna Chorn of Cordele passed away Monday, August 7, 2023 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 92. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born to the late Thomas Leonard Wright and Helen Brucher Wright in Van Buren, MO, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Edward Chorn. Mary was a homemaker and until her failing health was an active member of Cordele First United Methodist Church. She loved to travel and prior to her husband’s death, they spent their time sightseeing and enjoying many places all over the world. She was an avid reader and played bridge in several clubs, and even taught bridge in the past. Embroidery was another of her favorite hobbies. Mary is survived by her children, Melinda Chorn (Farrell) Whiddon of Cordele, Beth (Mike) Stefek of Kissimmee, FL and Jill (Glenn) Schwam of Bethesda, MD; five grandchildren, Anna (Michael) Ransom, George (Rachel) Whiddon, Kyle (Emily) Stefek, Briann Stefek and Allison Schwam; and six great-grandchildren, Charlotte Ransom, Audrey Ransom, Claire Ransom, Adelyn Whiddon, Molly Whiddon and Miles Stefek. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com