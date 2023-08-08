Sponsor Pet of the Week

Published 8:40 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Help us give a voice to those who don’t have one!

Cordele Animal Shelter needs our help to find forever homes for the sweet babies suck in the shelter.

$50 to sponsor the pet of the week – includes the ad in the print and a Facebook post.

$5 from each sponsorship will go towards getting supplies like food, treats, toys etc for the animals.

If you are interested call us at 229.273.2277 or email Sarah @ sarah.brown@cordeledispatch.com

 

