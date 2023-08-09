U.S. Representative Austin Scott presents United State Flags to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

Published 8:08 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By Sarah Brown

U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) presented Sheriff Hancock and Deputy Tyee Browne’s family with a United States Flag on August 8, 2023. Both flags were flown over the United States Capitol at Scott’s request in honor and memory of Deputy Tyee Browne. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office are profoundly grateful for U.S. Representative Scott’s recognition of their fallen deputy and intend to display it at the agency proudly.

 

