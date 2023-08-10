Crisp County Sheriff’s Office receive portrait of Tyee Browne Published 8:42 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Staff Reports

On August 8th, on behalf of Georgia State Patrol Post 30, SFC Chad Harrison and Captain Walter Christian revealed a charcoal portrait commemorating the memory of Deputy Tyee Browne. This exceptional artwork was brought to life by artist Ryan Myers, commissioned by GSP Post 30. The portraits were graciously presented to Deputy Browne’s mother, grandmother, and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to the kindness and generosity of multiple community partners, they shared a meal together after the presentation.