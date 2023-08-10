Crisp County Sheriff’s Office receive portrait of Tyee Browne
Published 8:42 am Thursday, August 10, 2023
Staff Reports
On August 8th, on behalf of Georgia State Patrol Post 30, SFC Chad Harrison and Captain Walter Christian revealed a charcoal portrait commemorating the memory of Deputy Tyee Browne. This exceptional artwork was brought to life by artist Ryan Myers, commissioned by GSP Post 30. The portraits were graciously presented to Deputy Browne’s mother, grandmother, and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to the kindness and generosity of multiple community partners, they shared a meal together after the presentation.
The portrait will be prominently displayed in the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, where it will serve as a lasting symbol of Deputy Browne’s bravery, selflessness, and the undeniable mark he left on our hearts. #C17 #CrispCountyStrong #neverforget