Croshawn Cross Pled Guilty and Sentenced to the Murder of Tyee Browne Published 1:46 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

Staff Reports

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, Croshawn Cross pled guilty in Crisp County Superior Court before Judge Chris Hughes to the Malice Murder of Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne and other crimes. Cross was sentenced to a complete sentence of LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE, WITH A CONSECUTIVE LIFE SENTENCE, AND A CONSECUTIVE FUVE YEARS TO SERVE. The plea stemmed from events that occurred in the early morning hours of July 5, 2023, where in Deputy Browne stopped in Georgia Highway 280 West to assist a stranded motorist who was stopped in the roadway. When Deputy Browne called in the tag number for the stranded vehicle, dispatch informed him that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Houston County. Deputy Browne then ordered Cross to walk slowly to the back of the vehicle.

After Deputy Browne placed one handcuff on Cross, Cross resisted, pulled a stone Ruger handgun from his waist, and shot Deputy Browne in the Head. Within seconds, Deputy Lance Spurling arrived on scene and observed Deputy Browne on the ground. Cross then aimed a second stolen firearm, a Smith and Wesson AR15 rifle, at Deputy Spurling, who took cover. Cross then stole Deputy Browne’s patrol vehicle and fled at speeds of over 100 mph into the City of Cordele on 16th Avenue East. Cross led the officers and deputies on a high speed chase for approximately an hour on Interstate 75 from exit 101 in Cordele into Monroe County, Georgia, where he was apprehended in the stolen Crisp County patrol vehicle by Monroe County deputies.

Cross pled guilty to Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault ( 2 counts), Armed Robbery (2 Counts), Hijacking a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts), Obstruction of an Officer (2 Counts), Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (6 Counts), and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (3 Counts).

Kristina Browne Conley, mother of Deputy Tyee Browne and numerous other family members attended the plea and were in agreement with the plea recommendation made by District Attorney Brad Rigby. Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock spoke on behalf of Ms. Conley and Deputy Browne’s family. Deputy Browne’s family appreciates the efforts of Sheriff Hancock. the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the District Attorney’s Office in their assistance to bring this case to its final resolution. Cross was represented by attorneys Tracy Mullis, Matt Maxwell and Lyndsey Arnold.

-District Attorney, Brad Rigby

Press Release by Brad Rigby