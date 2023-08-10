Late Night Shooting Ends in One Fatality Published 10:31 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Staff Reports

On August 10th, 2023, just after midnight at approximately 12:20 am, our officers responded to

the 500 block of W 17th Ave along with Crisp County Deputies to a possible shooting.

Upon their arrival, they located a twenty-eight-year-old male victim that had been shot multiple times.

Emergency first aid was given until Crisp County EMS could arrive and take over.

Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Our investigators are currently working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify the

responsible suspect(s). We ask anyone with additional information about this incident to please

contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690,

the GBI Region 3 Office at 229.931.2439 or the GBI Tipline 1.800.597.8477.