Local Georgia girl writes book on behalf of her mom Published 11:42 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Staff Reports

Amy S. Hobbs is a Georgia native and attorney that was raised in the small town of Vidalia, GA. She currently resides in Cumming, GA with her family. She is a alum of the University of Georgia and the leader of a small group women’s ministry at Browns Bridge Church. Amy now writes to tell her mother’s story which is one of unwavering faith and courage to live life to the fullest.

She held a book signing August 11, 2023 at Adams Drugstore from 11am – 2pm where people could get their book signed, purchase the book, speak with her and enjoy some treats.

About the Book:

Amy S. Hobbs was a successful attorney in her home state of Georgia when her mother received a surprising diagnosis: stage IV pancreatic cancer, with six weeks to live. After leaving her job and bringing her mother into her home to start hospice care, the family was left with a simple question: What’s the next best step?

While deciding how best to live out the remainder of her life, Amy’s mother came up with a bucket list of all the things she desired to do. With sixty-nine items on her list, Amy’s mother and her family set out on a season of life-giving adventures.

Family and friends rallied together. Forgiveness was extended, and broken relationships restored. And Amy’s family found the courage and strength in Christ to face the inevitable with grace and joy.

This memoir is a sweet reminder of God’s goodness and unconditional love, and it is the perfect gift for anyone facing grief, loss, or terminal illness with their loved ones. Filled with powerful stories and heart-healing metaphors, The Bucket List Journey Home is a testament of God’s tremendous faithfulness in seasons of trial—from the support of Amy’s family and friends to the unwavering faith and courage of a woman who loved Jesus with all her heart.

Her book can be found at Adams Drug Store (Cordele) and on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and many other online platforms for purchase.