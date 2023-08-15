Marijuana Bust in Wilcox County Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

On August 7, 2023, The Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers requested the Rochelle Police Chief Jim Banks assistance in reference to information obtained about several marijuana plants growing in the city limits. Sheriff Rodgers, Chief Banks, Major Mitch Thompson from the sheriff’s office, and Officers Michael Buchanan and Missy Eno went to the location and located multiple marijuana plants approximately four feet tall in buckets and growing mixed in with rows of sweet corn. Isaiah Child’s was arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with cultivating marijuana and felony probation violation.

Marijuana is Illegal in the state of Georgia and making arrests for marijuana and seizing it keeps it out of our schools and children’s hands. Sheriff Rodgers stated he would like to thank Chief Banks and his officers for their assistance in the investigation, recovery of the marijuana and apprehension of Childs. Sheriff Rodgers also stated if you see something say something and you can report tips to law enforcement with giving your name.