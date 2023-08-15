SGTC Foundation recognizes Lou Crouch for Law Enforcement Academy support Published 10:45 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The South Georgia Technical College Foundation recognized Lou Crouch of Elko, Ga for his support of the SGTC Foundation during SGTC’s Law Enforcement Academy Class 23- 02 graduation ceremony in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus recently.

“The SGTC Foundation is very pleased to recognize Lou Crouch today for his support of the college, the SGTC Foundation, and the Law Enforcement Academy and its students with these tokens of appreciation,” said Su Ann Bird, SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation.

The SGTC Foundation hosted its donor appreciation dinner in May but Lou Crouch was unable to attend. He was scheduled to be recognized as a Bronze Club member for his Lifetime Giving and as a President’s Club member for his annual gift at that dinner.

The Bronze Club is for individuals who have given between $50,000 and $100,000 totally. The President’s Club members are individuals or businesses that donate $5,000 in a single year to the Foundation.

“It is very fitting to recognize Lou Crouch here at the Law Enforcement Academy graduation today for being a member of the Foundation’s Bronze Club and President’s Club,” said Bird. “He has endowed or helped endow 11 different scholarships for the Law Enforcement Academy. He was a major contributor to the establishment of the Lt. Michael Sangster, Lou Crouch Law Enforcement, Smarr-Smith, Sondron – Smallwood, and the Chief Vanessa Wall scholarships. We appreciate Lou and what he has meant to our Law Enforcement Academy and Criminal Justice students and to Law Enforcement in this state,” said Bird.

At the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy graduation, Crouch help present Takeita Denise Clark of Americus with the Lou Crouch Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship.

Bird thanked Lou Crouch for his part in helping SGTC students obtain their dreams of entering the law enforcement field. “This scholarship is a tremendous help to the young men and women who are training to become public servants and work as law enforcement officers here in Georgia. These scholarships are not only helping our students but it is making communities safer. We appreciate Lou Crouch’s involvement and the financial support of this program and our students,” said Bird.

For more information about donating or establishing an endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Foundation Executive Director at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA.