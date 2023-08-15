Zack C. Harris Published 8:26 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Zack C. Harris, age 40, a native of Cordele, passed away in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late Wallace Freeman Harris and his surviving mother, Angela Joy Johnson Harris of Cordele. Zack was a charismatic person. He was charming with a magnetic personality that drew many friends. He was a carpenter by trade and therefore very good with his hands. According to his mom, he could repair, build, or make and design anything. He was a member of the Baptist Faith. He is not only survived by his mother, but also one brother, Logan Harris of Cordele. Zack’s funeral service will be held in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 2:00 pm. A visitation will be held in the chapel at 1:00 pm prior to the service. The burial will be private. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com