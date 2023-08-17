Wilcox Student Wins Brown District Georgia Farm Bureau Art Contest Published 3:07 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

Staff Reports

MACON, GA – Kyliee Brown of Wilcox County has been named the GFB 8th District winner in the 29th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) High School Art Contest. Her drawing can be viewed at https://gfb.ag/brownart .

Brown received $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 8th District, which includes includes 17 counties in upper Southwest Georgia. The daughter of Danielle Harnage, Brown was a senior at Wilcox County High School when she entered the contest earlier this year. Betty McCall was the WCHS teacher who encouraged her to enter the contest.

“Georgia Farm Bureau’s High School Art Contest encourages students to explore agriculture and then create a piece of art inspired by what they learned,” said GFB President Tom McCall. “Students who might not otherwise think about agriculture learn about the variety of crops and livestock Georgia farmers raise as they create their drawings.”

The 62 county Farm Bureaus across the state that held local contests submitted their top winners to GFB from which 10 district winners were chosen by judges based on artistic merit and how well the artwork represented Georgia agriculture.

The 10 district winners’ drawings were posted on the GFB Facebook page to give Georgia’s agricultural community a chance to select the state winner and one runner-up. The drawing with the most likes on the GFB Facebook page won the contest and drawings with the second most votes was named runner-up.

The contest, sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau, was open to any Georgia high school student in grades 9-12. Wilcox County Farm Bureau coordinated the contest locally.

“We’re proud of Kyliee for being the Georgia Farm Bureau eighth district winner in the state high school art Contest,” said Wilcox County Farm Bureau President Bob McLeod. “On behalf of Wilcox County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank the students and teachers who participated in our art contest.”