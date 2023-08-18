Morey Found GUILTY in theft of over $170,000 from Cordele Business Published 11:05 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Staff Reports

Press Release by Brad Rigby, District Attorney

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, a Crisp County jury found CARL NEIL MOREY guilty of THEFT BY TAKING IN AN AMOUNT EXCEEDING $25,000.00 in Crisp County Superior

Court following a four-day jury trial before Judge Chris Hughes. Judge Hughes continued the sentencing hearing until a later date and permitted Morey to remain out of jail on bond.

Morey, 51 from Leesburg, Georgia, operated as a sub-contractor with his company, Morey Construction Services, for Cordele-based Cordele Metal Works, a subsidiary of Cook

Industrial Electric. Along with his co-defendant, who was a full-time employee of Cordele Metal Works, Morey stole over $170,000.00 from Cordele Metal Works between May of 2018

and May of 2020. Morey’s co-defendant faces the same charge and was accused as party to the crime; however, his trial has been continued until November of 2023. Assistant District

Attorney Lauren Warbington Fletcher represented the State of Georgia in the trial of the case, which was investigated by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Captain Ben Bray. Morey was

represented by attorneys Pete Donaldson and Al Correire, both of Albany, Georgia.

Accusation

I, Bradford L. Rigby, District Attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit, in the name and on behalf of the citizens of Georgia, charge and accuse CARL NEIL MOREY AND CLINT DWAIN MUSSELWHITE, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS PARTIES CONCERNED IN THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME, with the offense of THEFT BY TAKING (O.C.G.A. 16-18-2) for that the said accused, between the 1st day of May, 2018 and the 28th day of May, 2020, in the State of Georgia and the County of Crisp, the Statute if Limitations having been tolled by the Supreme Court of Georgia’s declaration if Statewide Judicial Emergency filed March 14, 2020, and subsequently extended monthly thereafter until June 30, 2021, did unlawfully take United States currency, the property of Cordele Metal Works, Inc., with a value of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) or more, with the intent to deprive said owner of said property, contrary to the law of said State, teh good order, peace and dignity thereof.