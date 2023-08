The Crisp County Cougars beat the Dooly Bobcats 34-0 in Vienna in the “Grove” Published 9:51 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

In a game dominated by the Cougar defense. The Dooly Bobcats found themselves often shooting themselves in the foot..”We made plenty of first game mistakes but ultimately our offense was running well and our defense was lights out”, said Cougar Head Coach Lawrence Smith. The Cougars face Westlake from Atlanta on Friday August 25th in the “Den” with its new artificial turf..