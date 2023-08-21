Cordele Fire Department Celebrates New Ladder Truck Published 10:02 am Monday, August 21, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

On August 21, 2023 the Cordele Fire Department celebrated putting their new ladder truck into service with a traditional push-in ceremony. A push-in ceremony as described by Chief Alligood, dates back to the 1800’s when engines were horse drawn. When they returned to the station the horses were not able to back in, so the firefighters would disconnect the engine and they would push it in. For the sake of today they symbolically push the truck in.

Chief Telfair had originally asked for a new ladder truck when he was still chief. It took a group effort to make this dream come true for the department. Alligood, gave a huge thank you to the City of Cordele, the commissioners and Angela Redding for making this happen. It was a need for the department as there other ladder truck as Alligood said, “She’s tired.” That ladder truck has been in service with the department for 33 years and it was time for a new one. Another reason for the new truck was that they didn’t have a ladder truck that could reach the top of the highest building in the city. The fire department is very excited about their new ladder truck and look forward to serving the community with it.

Chief Alligood, also announced Stan Bowen as the fire departments new Champlain.