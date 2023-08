Crisp County Football Teams Honor Tyee Browne Published 8:21 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

On Friday August 18, 2023 the Cougars started their football season off strong with a win against the Dooly County.

It was a special night for Crisp County not only because of the win but what the Cougars and Crisp Academy represented out on that field. 17 players had TB on their helmets to honor Tyee Browne.

Crisp County Cougars Crisp Academy