Meet The Dean at SGTC Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College Academic Dean Dr. David Finley recently hosted students at a “Meet Your Dean” reception in the Morgan Diesel and Automotive Complex on the Americus campus. The SGTC Culinary Arts department provided refreshments for the event.

Dr. Finley introduced himself to new and returning students, praised their instructors, and talked with students about the many resources and benefits SGTC has to offer students from all backgrounds.

Dr. Finley stressed that South Georgia Tech’s instructors, staff, and administrators want to see the students succeed. They are willing to go the extra mile. “We’re here to help you,” Finley said to the students. “Talk to your instructors or me and let us know if you have any problems or questions. We want to see you graduate and move into a successful career.”

