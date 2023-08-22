Shatarra Lundy named SGTC Cordele Bookstore Assistant/Accounting Technician Published 8:54 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Staff Reports

Shatarra Lundy of Vienna is the new South Georgia Technical College Cordele Campus Bookstore Assistant-Accounting Technician, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment to this new position is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Director of Administrative Services Danyel Tobias.

Lundy will be assisting with the day-to-day operation of the SGTC bookstore, ensure accuracy and safety of bookstore receipts, and assist with sales and other promotional activities to increase daily sales and community awareness. She will also assist with inventory and stocking as well as calculating and posting bookstore charges to student accounts and worksheets.

Her additional duties will inlcude working with the business office taking payments, reviewing accounts payable checks and reconciling Banner receivables with deposits and other duties as assigned.

Lundy has been working as an Administrative Assistant on the SGTC Crisp County Campus since December 2022. Prior to joining South Georgia Tech, Lundy was the High School Registrar for Dougherty County High School in Albany, GA and the High School Registrar for Dooly County High School. She also worked as a secretary and Pre-K paraprofessional for the Dooly County Middle and Elementary Schools.

Lundy is a graduate of the South Georgia Technical College. She earned her Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma in Business Office Technology. She was also nominated for the Student of Excellence for the Business Technology Program on the Crisp County campus in the Fall of 2022.

She is currently pursuing a Bachelor Degree in Organizational Leadership from Valdosta State University. Shatarra is married to Eric Lundy and has two daughters, A’Naya and Taylor.