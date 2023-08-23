Heat Wave hits Crisp County Published 10:23 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Staff Reports

A heat wave has hit Crisp County, heat advisory is in effect from 11:00am until 8:00pm this evening.

Heat index is expected to reach as high as 106 for portions of west-central Georgia. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat born illnesses. It is suggested to drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air conditioning when available, stay out of the sun when possible, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend any time outside. When it is possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Educate yourself on the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It is suggested to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce any rick during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends to schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency so please call 911

Targeted Areas: