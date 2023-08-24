Jump Start to Waterfowl Hunting Published 12:26 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Staff Reports

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (Aug. 23, 2023) – If you are interested in bagging some early birds this year, be sure to take advantage of the upcoming early hunting seasons for teal and Canada goose, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Early Canada goose season is Sept. 2-24, 2023, with a daily limit of 5 geese, and early teal season is Sept. 9-24, 2023, with a daily limit of 6 teal.

“Look for teal in shallow water with submerged or emergent vegetation for them to feed on. They are smaller birds, so it is key to have water levels not much deeper than a foot,” said Kara Nitschke, state waterfowl biologist. “Look for geese in open water near pastures or other grassy areas along the bank. Geese are grazers, and they prefer to fly into an area, land on the water then walk up the bank to feed on nearby grasses.”

Need a place to hunt teal and geese? Visit a Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) that is open for small game hunting during the statewide teal and goose seasons, or even at beaver ponds and other natural wetlands (always ensure you have permission to hunt any private property). Lakes and reservoirs such as Juliette, Clarks Hill, West Point, and Seminole also offer great hunting opportunities for teal and geese.

Waterfowl hunters need a hunting license, the Georgia migratory bird stamp and the federal duck stamp. All licenses may be purchased at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

More information about waterfowl hunting at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.