Crisp County 4-H Awards Banquet
Published 12:12 pm Friday, August 25, 2023
Crisp County 4-H hosted their Awards Banquet on Thursday August 24, 2023 at the Cordele Lions Club with dinner catered by Smoakies Bar-B-Que.
2023-2024 Crisp County 4-H Board of Directors
Senior:
President: Amanda Smith
Vice President: Luke Bartlett
Secretary: Brianna Mauldin
Reporter: Sophie Dowdy
Board Members: Nate Bohler, Kylee Odom, Julianna Smith, Bryson Daniels, Kaylee Pitts, and Lizzy Centerfitt
Junior:
President: Sadie Dowdy
Vice President: Rhett Monaghan
Secretary: Kaylee Mauldin
Board Members: Mary Richard Dean, Kaden Sales, K’Leah Mathis, Cheyenne Layfield and Brock Martin.
Many awards where given out including for Leadership, Individual Events, Team Events and Junior and Senior Awards.
Junior and Senior outstanding participation awards
Junior Award of Excellence – Kelah Mathis, Kaden Sales, Cheyenne Layfield
George B. Lee Award – Kaylee Mauldin
Outstanding Junior Award – Kylee Odom
I Dare You Award – Nate Bohler, Luke Bartlett
Goodwin Nix Leadership/Citizenship Award – Brianna Mauldin
Friend of 4-H – Jennifer and Mike Buford