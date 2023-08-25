Crisp County 4-H Awards Banquet Published 12:12 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Crisp County 4-H hosted their Awards Banquet on Thursday August 24, 2023 at the Cordele Lions Club with dinner catered by Smoakies Bar-B-Que.

2023-2024 Crisp County 4-H Board of Directors

Senior:

President: Amanda Smith

Vice President: Luke Bartlett

Secretary: Brianna Mauldin

Reporter: Sophie Dowdy

Board Members: Nate Bohler, Kylee Odom, Julianna Smith, Bryson Daniels, Kaylee Pitts, and Lizzy Centerfitt

Junior:

President: Sadie Dowdy

Vice President: Rhett Monaghan

Secretary: Kaylee Mauldin

Board Members: Mary Richard Dean, Kaden Sales, K’Leah Mathis, Cheyenne Layfield and Brock Martin.

Many awards where given out including for Leadership, Individual Events, Team Events and Junior and Senior Awards.

Junior and Senior outstanding participation awards

Junior Award of Excellence – Kelah Mathis, Kaden Sales, Cheyenne Layfield

George B. Lee Award – Kaylee Mauldin

Outstanding Junior Award – Kylee Odom

I Dare You Award – Nate Bohler, Luke Bartlett

Goodwin Nix Leadership/Citizenship Award – Brianna Mauldin

Friend of 4-H – Jennifer and Mike Buford