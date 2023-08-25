Crisp County Presents Plaque to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office for Tyee Browne
Published 12:52 pm Friday, August 25, 2023
Staff Reports
On behalf of the Crisp County Board of Commissioners, Chairman Dowdy presented Sheriff Billy Hancock with a plaque of the Resolution the Board of Commissioners unanimously passed at the August 8th meeting in honor of our fallen hero, Deputy Tyee Browne. The Crisp County Board of Commissioners also provided an additional plaque that will be presented to Deputy Tyee Browne’s family. We are grateful to work with a Board of Commissioners that understands and recognizes service and sacrifice. #C17 #CrispCountyStrong