Crisp, Cordele and Arabi General Special Municipal Election – Qualified Candidates Published 8:13 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Qualified candidates have been announced for the Crisp, Cordele, and Arabi November 7th General Special Municipal Election. Arabi Mayor candidates are: William H. Scharfenberg IV and Brooke Huckaby. Arabi City Council Post 3 candidates are: Awias Cheema. Ben Walls and Curtis Lee Clark (incumbent). Arabi City Council Post 4 candidates are: Brian Fennell, Richard Scott Hancock and Robert Marcus Southwell (Incumbent). In Cordele there are two positions, Cordele City Commission Ward 1 with the candidates being: Milton Holly Jr, George Whitehead Jr, and Vesta Beal Shephard (Incumbent). Lastly, Cordele City Commission Ward 4 with only one candidate: Wesley Rainey.