Hurricane Idalia on its way inland

Published 8:36 am Monday, August 28, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports

Matthew Crumley with CBS 44 has put out an update on Hurricane Idalia

5am 8/28 #Idalia now forecast to become a Major Hurricane before landfall on FL Nature Coast late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Serious Storm Surge threat for FL Gulf Coast especially if landfall occurs at high tide & Full Blue Supermoon.
Tropical Storm conditions increasingly likely for southeastern half of #SWGA. Next update 11am.

More Z NO PAYWALL

Summerfest 2023 was a SUCCESS

Crisp, Cordele and Arabi General Special Municipal Election – Qualified Candidates

Crisp County Presents Plaque to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office for Tyee Browne

Crisp County 4-H Awards Banquet

Print Article