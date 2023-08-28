Pamela Elizabeth Ring Wright Published 10:43 am Monday, August 28, 2023

CORDELE – Pamela Elizabeth Ring Wright died Friday, August 25, 2023, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Memorial services were held on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Hughes and Wright Funeral Home. Rev. Royce Freeman and Rev. Damon Fountain officiated the service. Marcene Freeman, pianist, played for the service and accompanied Richard Bolin as he sang “It Is Well”. A private burial was held in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Pam was born in Fort Valley, GA to the late Charles Winston Ring and the late Virginia Ione Lankford Ring. She is also preceded in death by her husband: Wilbur Wright and a brother: Charles Allen Ring. Pam was a secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church. Pam enjoyed getting outdoors, exercising, and cross-stitching.

She is survived by her children: Mallory Wright of Cordele and Melissa Wright of Fitzgerald, Ga, her siblings: Sheila Kleemeier and her husband Jeff of McDonough, Ga. and Mark Ring and his wife Donna of Cordele; several nieces and nephews.

