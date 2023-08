Summerfest 2023 was a SUCCESS Published 8:29 am Monday, August 28, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

This year the Cordele Police Department and the Cordele Fire Department came together to host Summerfest at the Community Clubhouse on August 26th from 10am to 2pm.

There was food trucks, vendors, dunk tank, car show, raffle, games and more!