Crisp Regional Receives Shooting Victim and Suspect Arrested Published 11:42 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

On Monday, August 28, 2023, at approximately 12:22a.m., the Cordele Police Department was dispatched to Crisp Regional Hospital in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, officers met with a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, who hadh already taken the suspected shooter, Octavious Woodson (Cordele Resident, age 33) into custody. The victim, who was also a thirty-three-year-old resident of Cordele, had been shot once in the lower back.

The investigation revealed that a fight had broken out earlier between Woodson and the victim at The Legion on S 10th St. Woodson shot the victim, and the victim then fled the scene. Woodson then allegedly went to a residence on W 18th Ave, where he thought the victim had run, and shot toward the house and the residents. After shooting towards the home, Woodson went to Crisp Regional to allegedly confront the victim once again. Hospital Security and a Crisp County Deputy confronted Woodson and arrested him.

After being cleared for the injuries he sustained in the fight. Woodson was transported to the CCLEC, charged with Aggravated Assault, with more charges pending. We would like to thank the Hospital Security Staff and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

We urge anyone with any additional information about this incident to contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2920.