FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT… Published 10:57 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Staff Reports Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and west central Georgia, including the following counties, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Jones, Laurens, Peach, Pulaski, Twiggs, Wilcox and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In west central Georgia, Macon and Sumter.

* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.