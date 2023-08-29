FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
Published 10:57 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Staff Reports
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and west central
Georgia, including the following counties, in central Georgia,
Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Jones,
Laurens, Peach, Pulaski, Twiggs, Wilcox and Wilkinson. In east
central Georgia, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson,
Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In west central
Georgia, Macon and Sumter.
* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– Hurricane Idalia is expected to produce 4-6″ of rainfall with
locally higher amounts.