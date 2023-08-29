Wilcox Sheriff Passes Away in Auto Crash Responding to a Call Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

It is with a broken heart, as are many in Wilcox County that I write this report. On Tuesday

August 29, 2023, at approximately 4pm, Sheriff Robert Rodgers was responding to a domestic

dispute in the county. He was on Highway 233 proceeding to the call; he made a radio call to

911 that he was enroute but had to slow down as it was raining so hard, he couldn’t see. 911

then called for other units to respond to Highway 233 and Mathews Road for report of an auto

crash vehicle had hit a tree. It was then reported that it was a Wilcox Sheriff’s Department

vehicle and was Wilcox 1’s vehicle. Emergency First Responders Wilcox EMS, Rochelle Fire

along with Rochelle PD and Abbeville PD who sent units to proceed to the domestic as others

responded to the crash scene. It was later learned that Sheriff Rodgers succumbed to his

injuries. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. No other details available at this time.

Sheriff Rodgers was in the third year of his second term. I think it is ironic that when Sheriff

Rodgers took office in January 2017 there were severe storms in the county, and it is during a

severe storm that his service ended. Sheriff Rodgers passed doing what he loved being a

lawman and a servant to the people. Please keep the Rodgers family in prayers and also the

Wilcox Sheriff’s Department Employees and all of Wilcox County as we grieve the loss.